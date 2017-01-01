Advice

Your pregnancy

There’s so much to do and think about when you’re pregnant - from midwife appointments to antenatal classes. We’re here to guide you through each stage of pregnancy and help you prepare for giving birth.

  • Pregnancy: week by week guide

    16 min read

    This guide covers the major pregnancy milestones to help you prepare for having a baby, with information about scans and choosing where to give birth.

  • Antenatal classes: what will you learn?

    4 min read

    Antenatal classes can help you prepare for the birth of your baby and parenthood – find out how.

  • NHS vs NCT antenatal classes

    4 min read

    Discover the differences between NHS and NCT antenatal classes and how they help to prepare you for labour, birth and parenthood.

Share this
email
Advice for every step of your pregnancy

We can support you on your journey as a parent with relevant news, advice and information on Which? services directly to your inbox.

Sign me up
  © Which? 2017