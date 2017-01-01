We’ve pulled together everything you need to know about your local maternity units to help you decide where you want to give birth. Here we list all of the labour wards and birth centres in the East of England.
Maternity units across the UK vary in the equipment and facilities they can offer. Explore each page below to see birth statistics for your local units, or look up the practical information on parking and visiting hours. Whatever it is that’s important to you, the detailed information we provide can help you to compare your options.
Basildon
- The Delivery Suite, Basildon University Hospital
- The Willow Suite, Basildon University Hospital
Bedford
- The Acorn Suite, Bedford Hospital
- The Delivery Suite, Bedford Hospital
Bury St Edmunds
- The Birthing Unit, West Suffolk Hospital
- The Labour Suite, West Suffolk Hospital
Cambridge
- Rosie Birth Centre, The Rosie Hospital
- The Delivery Unit, The Rosie Hospital
Chelmsford
- The Birthing Unit, Broomfield Hospital
- The Labour Ward, Broomfield Hospital
- WJC Birthing Centre, St Michael’s Hospital, Braintree
- St Peter’s Birthing Unit, St Peters Hospital, Maldon
Colchester
- Clacton Maternity Unit, Clacton and District Hospital
- The Delivery Suite, Colchester General Hospital
- The Juno Suite, Colchester General Hospital
- Halstead Birth Centre, Halstead Hospital
Great Yarmouth
- The Delivery Suite, James Paget University Hospital
- The Dolphin Suite, James Paget University Hospital
Harlow
- The Birthing Unit, Princess Alexandra Hospital
- The Labour Ward, Princess Alexandra Hospital
Huntingdon
- Primrose Midwifery-led Birthing Suite, Hinchingbrooke Hospital
- The Park Birth Centre, Hinchingbrooke Hospital
Ipswich
- Brook Birth Centre, Ipswich Hospital
- Deben Delivery Suite, Ipswich Hospital
King’s Lynn
- The Central Delivery Suite, Queen Elizabeth Hospital
- Waterlily Birth Centre, Queen Elizabeth Hospital
Luton
- Consultant Led Delivery Suite, Luton & Dunstable Hospital
- The Midwifery Led Birthing Unit, Luton & Dunstable Hospital
Norwich
- The Delivery Suite, Norfolk And Norwich University Hospital
- The Midwifery-Led Birthing Unit, Norfolk And Norwich University Hospital
Peterborough
- The Delivery Suite, Peterborough City Hospital
- The Midwife Led Birthing Unit, Peterborough City Hospital
Southend
- New Beginnings, Southend University Hospital
- The Central Delivery Suite, Southend University Hospital
Stevenage
- Consultant-led Unit, Lister Hospital
- The Midwife Led Unit, Lister Hospital
Watford
- Alexandra Birth Centre, Watford General Hospital
- The Delivery Suite, Watford General Hospital
Other UK regions
If you haven’t spotted your local unit it may fall into another nearby region. Browse the birth centres and labour wards in the regions below to find the unit you’re looking for.
Use our tool to find the right place for you to give birth
Get a bespoke list of your local labour wards and birth centres by answering a few short questions with our Birth Choice tool. The tool takes into account your personal preferences and circumstances to provide you with a shortlist. So whether you’re considering birth at home, in a labour ward or in a birth centre you can find out which is the best fit for you.
More from Which? Birth Choice
- Planning a home birth? Read our practical guide on what you need to consider.
- Find out about having a water birth and using birth pools.
- What is a birth centre? Find out about alongside and freestanding birth centres.