We’ve pulled together everything you need to know about your local maternity units to help you decide where you want to give birth. Here we list all of the labour wards and birth centres in the East of England.

Maternity units across the UK vary in the equipment and facilities they can offer. Explore each page below to see birth statistics for your local units, or look up the practical information on parking and visiting hours. Whatever it is that’s important to you, the detailed information we provide can help you to compare your options.

Basildon

The Delivery Suite, Basildon University Hospital

The Willow Suite, Basildon University Hospital

Bedford

Bury St Edmunds

The Birthing Unit, West Suffolk Hospital

The Labour Suite, West Suffolk Hospital

Cambridge

Rosie Birth Centre, The Rosie Hospital

The Delivery Unit, The Rosie Hospital

Chelmsford

Colchester

Great Yarmouth

The Delivery Suite, James Paget University Hospital

The Dolphin Suite, James Paget University Hospital

Harlow

The Birthing Unit, Princess Alexandra Hospital

The Labour Ward, Princess Alexandra Hospital

Huntingdon

Ipswich

King’s Lynn

The Central Delivery Suite, Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Waterlily Birth Centre, Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Luton

Norwich

The Delivery Suite, Norfolk And Norwich University Hospital

The Midwifery-Led Birthing Unit, Norfolk And Norwich University Hospital

Peterborough

Southend

New Beginnings, Southend University Hospital

The Central Delivery Suite, Southend University Hospital

Stevenage

Watford

Alexandra Birth Centre, Watford General Hospital

The Delivery Suite, Watford General Hospital

Other UK regions

If you haven’t spotted your local unit it may fall into another nearby region. Browse the birth centres and labour wards in the regions below to find the unit you’re looking for.

Use our tool to find the right place for you to give birth

Get a bespoke list of your local labour wards and birth centres by answering a few short questions with our Birth Choice tool. The tool takes into account your personal preferences and circumstances to provide you with a shortlist. So whether you’re considering birth at home, in a labour ward or in a birth centre you can find out which is the best fit for you.

