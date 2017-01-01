Choosing where to give birth is one of the many decisions to make during pregnancy. Browse our list of labour wards and birth centres in the North East to find the one that’s right for you.

Whether you’re in Northumberland or Tees Valley, find out what maternity facilities your local hospitals have. If you’d like to know how many women have a caesarean or water birth at your local labour ward or if you want to arrange a home birth, you can find contact details and a wide range of information about services and facilities for each of your local maternity units below.

Berwick-Upon-Tweed

Berwick midwife led unit, Berwick Infirmary

Cramlington

Darlington

The Labour Ward, Darlington Memorial Hospital

Durham

The Labour Ward, University Hospital of North Durham

Middlesbrough

Newcastle upon Tyne

South Shields

The Delivery Suite, South Tyneside District Hospital

