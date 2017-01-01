Hospitals and birth centres

North East

Choosing where to give birth is one of the many decisions to make during pregnancy. Browse our list of labour wards and birth centres in the North East to find the one that’s right for you.

Whether you’re in Northumberland or Tees Valley, find out what maternity facilities your local hospitals have. If you’d like to know how many women have a caesarean or water birth at your local labour ward or if you want to arrange a home birth, you can find contact details and a wide range of information about services and facilities for each of your local maternity units below.

Berwick-Upon-Tweed

Cramlington

Darlington

Durham

Middlesbrough

Newcastle upon Tyne

South Shields

Nearby UK regions

Your local unit may be listed on the page of another UK region. Browse the birth centres and labour wards in the regions below to find the birth centre or labour ward you’re looking for.

Use our tailored search

Our handy Birth Choice tool tailors your local options to suggest the whether birth at home, in a labour ward or in a birth centre is the best fit for you according to both your personal preferences and health guidelines.

