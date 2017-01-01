Choosing where to give birth is one of the many decisions to make during pregnancy. Browse our list of labour wards and birth centres in the North East to find the one that’s right for you.
Whether you’re in Northumberland or Tees Valley, find out what maternity facilities your local hospitals have. If you’d like to know how many women have a caesarean or water birth at your local labour ward or if you want to arrange a home birth, you can find contact details and a wide range of information about services and facilities for each of your local maternity units below.
Berwick-Upon-Tweed
- Berwick midwife led unit, Berwick Infirmary
Cramlington
- Hillcrest Midwife Led Unit, Alnwick Infirmary
- Northumbria Birthing Centre (labour ward), Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital
Darlington
- The Labour Ward, Darlington Memorial Hospital
Durham
- The Labour Ward, University Hospital of North Durham
Middlesbrough
- The Central Delivery Suite, James Cook University Hospital
- The Marton Suite, James Cook University Hospital
- The Birthing Centre, University Hospital of Hartlepool
- The Maternity Unit, University Hospital of North Tees
Newcastle upon Tyne
- Hexham midwife led unit, Hexham General Hospital
- The Delivery Suite, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Gateshead
- Newcastle Birthing Centre, Royal Victoria Infirmary
- The Delivery Suite, Royal Victoria Infirmary
- The Delivery Suite, Sunderland Royal Hospital
South Shields
- The Delivery Suite, South Tyneside District Hospital
Nearby UK regions
Your local unit may be listed on the page of another UK region. Browse the birth centres and labour wards in the regions below to find the birth centre or labour ward you’re looking for.
