It can feel like there’s a lot to think about during pregnancy, so to help you decide where you want to give birth we’ve compiled a list of birth centres and labour wards across Scotland.
From Aberdeen to Edinburgh, maternity units offer different facilities and services. Whether you’re considering a home birth or deciding what hospital to go to, where you give birth can affect your experience. Browse them all in the list below and get the information you need about the units closest to you.
Aberdeen
- Alongside Maternity Unit, Aberdeen Maternity Hospital
- The Labour Ward, Aberdeen Maternity Hospital
Dumfries
- The Labour Ward, Cresswell Maternity Wing, Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary
Dundee
- Arbroath Community Maternity Unit, Arbroath Infirmary
- The Birthing Unit, Ninewells Hospital
- The Labour Suite, Ninewells Hospital
Edinburgh
- The Birthing Centre, Simpson Centre for Reproductive Health, Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh
- The Labour Suite, Simpson Centre for Reproductive Health, Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh
- The Labour Ward, St John’s at Howden, Livingston
Elgin
- The Delivery Suite, Dr Gray’s Hospital
Glasgow
- The Labour Ward, Princess Royal Maternity Hospital
- The Labour Suite, Queen Elizabeth University Hospital
- Community Maternity Unit, Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley
- The Labour Suite, Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley
- Vale of Leven Community Maternity Unit, Vale of Leven Hospital, Alexandria
Greenock
- Inverclyde Community Maternity Unit, Inverclyde Royal Hospital
Highland
- The Midwifery Unit, Belford Hospital, Fort William
- Henderson Maternity Unit, Caithness General Hospital
- The Maternity Ward, Campbeltown Hospital
- The Midwifery Led Unit, Cowal Community Hospital
- Community Maternity Unit, Islay Hospital, Bowmore
- Community Maternity Unit, Lorne and Islands District General Hospital, Oban
- Community Maternity Unit, Mackinnon Memorial Hospital, Skye
- Community Maternity Unit, Mid Argyll Hospital, Lochgilphead
- The Labour Suite, Raigmore Hospital, Inverness
- Community Maternity Unit, Victoria Hospital, Rothesay
Isle Of Arran
- Community Maternity Unit, Isle of Arran War Memorial Hospital
Kilmarnock
- AMU Midwifery Suite, Ayrshire Maternity Unit, University Hospital Crosshouse
- AMU Obstetric Unit, Ayrshire Maternity Unit, University Hospital Crosshouse
Kirkcaldy
- The Maternity Unit, Victoria Hospital
- The Midwife Led Unit, Victoria Hospital
Larbert
- The Labour Suite, Forth Valley Royal Hospital
Melrose
- The Labour Suite, Borders General Hospital
Montrose
- Community Maternity Unit, Montrose Royal Infirmary
Orkney Islands
- The Maternity Unit, Balfour Hospital
Perth
- Community Maternity Unit, Perth Royal Infirmary
Peterhead
- Peterhead Community Maternity Unit, Peterhead Community Hospital
Shetland Islands
- Community Maternity Unit, Gilbert Bain Memorial Hospital
Stranraer
- Clenoch Birthing Centre, Galloway Community Hospital
Western Isles
- Community Maternity Unit, Uist and Barra Hospital
- The Maternity Unit, Western Isles Hospital
Wishaw
- The Maternity Unit, Wishaw General Hospital
Nearby regions
If you weren’t able to find the specific unit you were looking for on this page, check out the regions below.
Find the right place for you to give birth with our unique tool
Answer a few simple questions and our Birth Choice tool will take your responses into account and show you whether giving birth in a labour ward, birth centre or at home would be the best fit for you. It also provides a convenient shortlist of the local options.
More from Which? Birth Choice
- Planning a home birth? Read our practical guide on what to you need to consider when planning to give birth at home.
- Your birth stories: Fiona describes her experience of having a water birth at a birth centre.
- What is a labour ward? Find out about giving birth in the delivery suite of a hospital.