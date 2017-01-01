It can feel like there’s a lot to think about during pregnancy, so to help you decide where you want to give birth we’ve compiled a list of birth centres and labour wards across Scotland.

From Aberdeen to Edinburgh, maternity units offer different facilities and services. Whether you’re considering a home birth or deciding what hospital to go to, where you give birth can affect your experience. Browse them all in the list below and get the information you need about the units closest to you.

Aberdeen

Alongside Maternity Unit, Aberdeen Maternity Hospital

The Labour Ward, Aberdeen Maternity Hospital

Dumfries

The Labour Ward, Cresswell Maternity Wing, Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary

Dundee

Edinburgh

The Birthing Centre, Simpson Centre for Reproductive Health, Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh

The Labour Suite, Simpson Centre for Reproductive Health, Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh

The Labour Ward, St John’s at Howden, Livingston

Elgin

The Delivery Suite, Dr Gray’s Hospital

Glasgow

Greenock

Inverclyde Community Maternity Unit, Inverclyde Royal Hospital

Highland

Isle Of Arran

Community Maternity Unit, Isle of Arran War Memorial Hospital

Kilmarnock

AMU Midwifery Suite, Ayrshire Maternity Unit, University Hospital Crosshouse

AMU Obstetric Unit, Ayrshire Maternity Unit, University Hospital Crosshouse

Kirkcaldy

Larbert

The Labour Suite, Forth Valley Royal Hospital

Melrose

The Labour Suite, Borders General Hospital

Montrose

Community Maternity Unit, Montrose Royal Infirmary

Orkney Islands

The Maternity Unit, Balfour Hospital

Perth

Community Maternity Unit, Perth Royal Infirmary

Peterhead

Peterhead Community Maternity Unit, Peterhead Community Hospital

Shetland Islands

Community Maternity Unit, Gilbert Bain Memorial Hospital

Stranraer

Clenoch Birthing Centre, Galloway Community Hospital

Western Isles

Community Maternity Unit, Uist and Barra Hospital

The Maternity Unit, Western Isles Hospital

Wishaw

The Maternity Unit, Wishaw General Hospital

Nearby regions

If you weren’t able to find the specific unit you were looking for on this page, check out the regions below.

Find the right place for you to give birth with our unique tool

Answer a few simple questions and our Birth Choice tool will take your responses into account and show you whether giving birth in a labour ward, birth centre or at home would be the best fit for you. It also provides a convenient shortlist of the local options.

