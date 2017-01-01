Hospitals and birth centres

Scotland

It can feel like there’s a lot to think about during pregnancy, so to help you decide where you want to give birth we’ve compiled a list of birth centres and labour wards across Scotland.

From Aberdeen to Edinburgh, maternity units offer different facilities and services. Whether you’re considering a home birth or deciding what hospital to go to, where you give birth can affect your experience. Browse them all in the list below and get the information you need about the units closest to you.

Maternity-units-and-birth-centres-in-Scotland

 Aberdeen

Dumfries

  • The Labour Ward, Cresswell Maternity Wing, Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary

Dundee

Edinburgh

Elgin

Glasgow

Greenock

Highland

Isle Of Arran

Kilmarnock

Kirkcaldy

Larbert

Melrose

Montrose

Orkney Islands

Perth

Peterhead

Shetland Islands

Stranraer

Western Isles

Wishaw

Find the right place for you to give birth with our unique tool

Answer a few simple questions and our Birth Choice tool will take your responses into account and show you whether giving birth in a labour ward, birth centre or at home would be the best fit for you. It also provides a convenient shortlist of the local options.

