When you’re pregnant it can feel like there’s a lot to do, but planning where to give birth can be easy. Here’s a list of all the labour wards and birth centres in the South East of England.
Wondering where your partner will park when you go into labour, or want to know how many women have a water birth at your local unit? We’ve got this information and more for most of the maternity units in the UK. Look up your local units in the list below to find out which is best for you.
Ashford
- Singleton Midwife-led Unit, William Harvey Hospital
- The Labour Ward, William Harvey Hospital
Banbury
- Cotswold Birth Centre, Chipping Norton Community Hospital
- Horton Midwifery-Led Unit, Horton Hospital
Basingstoke
- The Delivery Suite, Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital
Brighton
- The Delivery Suite, Royal Sussex County Hospital
Buckinghamshire
- Aylesbury Birth Centre, Stoke Mandeville Hospital, Aylesbury
- Aylesbury Labour Ward, Stoke Mandeville Hospital, Aylesbury
- Wycombe Birth Centre, Wycombe Hospital
Chertsey
- Abbey Birth Centre, St Peter’s Hospital
- The Labour Ward, St Peter’s Hospital
Chichester
- Chichester Birth Centre, St Richard’s Hospital
- The Labour Suite, St Richard’s Hospital
Dartford
- The Birth Centre, Aspen Ward, Darent Valley Hospital
- The Delivery Suite, Darent Valley Hospital
Eastbourne
- Eastbourne Midwifery Led Unit, Eastbourne District General Hospital
Epsom
- The Birth Centre, Epsom Hospital
- The Delivery Suite, Epsom Hospital
Frimley
- The Labour Ward, Frimley Park Hospital
- The Mulberry Birth Centre, Frimley Park Hospital
Gillingham
- The Birth Place, Medway Maritime Hospital
- The Delivery Suite, Medway Maritime Hospital
Guildford
- Central Delivery Suite, Royal Surrey County Hospital
- The Home from Home Midwifery Led Unit, Royal Surrey County Hospital
Hastings
- The Delivery Suite, Conquest Hospital, St Leonards on Sea
Haywards Heath
- The Delivery Suite, Princess Royal Hospital
Isle of Wight
- The Labour Ward, St Mary’s Hospital
Maidstone
- Maidstone Birth Centre, Maidstone Hospital
Margate
- St Peter’s Midwife Led Unit, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother Hospital
- The Labour Ward, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother Hospital
Milton Keynes
- The Labour Ward, Milton Keynes University Hospital
Oxford
- Oxford Spires Midwifery-led Unit, The John Radcliffe Hospital
- The Delivery Suite, The John Radcliffe Hospital
- Wallingford Community Midwifery-led Unit (St George’s Ward), Wallingford Community Hospital
- Wantage Midwifery Led Unit, Wantage Community Hospital
Portsmouth
- Blake Birthing Centre, Gosport War Memorial Hospital
- Grange Maternity Centre, Petersfield Community Hospital
- The Labour Ward, Queen Alexandra Hospital
- The Mary Rose Birth Centre, Queen Alexandra Hospital
- Portsmouth Maternity Centre, St Mary’s Community Health Campus
Reading
- Rushey Birth Centre, Royal Berkshire Hospital
- The Delivery Suite, Royal Berkshire Hospital
Redhill
- The Birthing Unit, East Surrey Hospital
- The Delivery Suite, East Surrey Hospital
Slough
- The Birthing Centre, Wexham Park Hospital
- The Labour Ward, Wexham Park Hospital
Southampton
- New Forest Birth Centre, Ashurst Hospital
- Broadlands Birth Centre, Princess Anne Hospital
- The Labour Ward, Princess Anne Hospital
Tunbridge Wells
- Crowborough Birthing Centre, Crowborough War Memorial Hospital
- The Delivery Suite, Tunbridge Wells Hospital
Winchester
- Hampshire Hospitals Maternity Centre, Andover War Memorial Hospital
- The Labour Ward, Royal Hampshire County Hospital, Winchester
Worthing
- The Delivery Suite, Worthing Hospital
Nearby regions
If you aren’t able to find the unit you’re looking for check other nearby regions below.
Our Birth Choice tool
Our easy-to-use Birth Choice tool provides a shortlist of local labour wards and birth centres, based on your ideas about the kind of birth you want to have and your clinical circumstances such as your age and whether or not you’ve had a baby before. Just answer a few short questions to find out what’s available locally and whether giving birth at a labour ward, birth centre or at home is the best fit for you.
