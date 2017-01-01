When you’re pregnant it can feel like there’s a lot to do, but planning where to give birth can be easy. Here’s a list of all the labour wards and birth centres in the South East of England.

Wondering where your partner will park when you go into labour, or want to know how many women have a water birth at your local unit? We’ve got this information and more for most of the maternity units in the UK. Look up your local units in the list below to find out which is best for you.

Ashford

Singleton Midwife-led Unit, William Harvey Hospital

The Labour Ward, William Harvey Hospital

Banbury

Cotswold Birth Centre, Chipping Norton Community Hospital

Horton Midwifery-Led Unit, Horton Hospital

Basingstoke

The Delivery Suite, Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital

Brighton

The Delivery Suite, Royal Sussex County Hospital

Buckinghamshire

Chertsey

Chichester

Dartford

The Birth Centre, Aspen Ward, Darent Valley Hospital

The Delivery Suite, Darent Valley Hospital

Eastbourne

Eastbourne Midwifery Led Unit, Eastbourne District General Hospital

Epsom

Frimley

The Labour Ward, Frimley Park Hospital

The Mulberry Birth Centre, Frimley Park Hospital

Gillingham

The Birth Place, Medway Maritime Hospital

The Delivery Suite, Medway Maritime Hospital

Guildford

Hastings

The Delivery Suite, Conquest Hospital, St Leonards on Sea

Haywards Heath

The Delivery Suite, Princess Royal Hospital

Isle of Wight

The Labour Ward, St Mary’s Hospital

Maidstone

Maidstone Birth Centre, Maidstone Hospital

Margate

St Peter’s Midwife Led Unit, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother Hospital

The Labour Ward, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother Hospital

Milton Keynes

The Labour Ward, Milton Keynes University Hospital

Oxford

Portsmouth

Reading

Rushey Birth Centre, Royal Berkshire Hospital

The Delivery Suite, Royal Berkshire Hospital

Redhill

The Birthing Unit, East Surrey Hospital

The Delivery Suite, East Surrey Hospital

Slough

The Birthing Centre, Wexham Park Hospital

The Labour Ward, Wexham Park Hospital

Southampton

Tunbridge Wells

Crowborough Birthing Centre, Crowborough War Memorial Hospital

The Delivery Suite, Tunbridge Wells Hospital

Winchester

Hampshire Hospitals Maternity Centre, Andover War Memorial Hospital

The Labour Ward, Royal Hampshire County Hospital, Winchester

Worthing

The Delivery Suite, Worthing Hospital

Nearby regions

If you aren’t able to find the unit you’re looking for check other nearby regions below.

Our Birth Choice tool

Our easy-to-use Birth Choice tool provides a shortlist of local labour wards and birth centres, based on your ideas about the kind of birth you want to have and your clinical circumstances such as your age and whether or not you’ve had a baby before. Just answer a few short questions to find out what’s available locally and whether giving birth at a labour ward, birth centre or at home is the best fit for you.

