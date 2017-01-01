Hospitals and birth centres

South East

When you’re pregnant it can feel like there’s a lot to do, but planning where to give birth can be easy. Here’s a list of all the labour wards and birth centres in the South East of England.

Share this
email

Wondering where your partner will park when you go into labour, or want to know how many women have a water birth at your local unit? We’ve got this information and more for most of the maternity units in the UK. Look up your local units in the list below to find out which is best for you.

Maternity-units-and-birth-centres-in-the-Southeast

Ashford

Banbury

Basingstoke

Brighton

Buckinghamshire

Chertsey

Chichester

Dartford

Eastbourne

Epsom

Frimley

Gillingham

Guildford

Hastings

Haywards Heath

Isle of Wight

Maidstone

Margate

Milton Keynes

Oxford

Portsmouth

Reading

Redhill

Slough

Southampton

Tunbridge Wells

Winchester

Worthing

Nearby regions

If you aren’t able to find the unit you’re looking for check other nearby regions below.

Our Birth Choice tool

Our easy-to-use Birth Choice tool provides a shortlist of local labour wards and birth centres, based on your ideas about the kind of birth you want to have and your clinical circumstances such as your age and whether or not you’ve had a baby before. Just answer a few short questions to find out what’s available locally and whether giving birth at a labour ward, birth centre or at home is the best fit for you.

More from Which? Birth Choice

Share this
email
Advice for every step of your pregnancy

We can support you on your journey as a parent with relevant news, advice and information on Which? services directly to your inbox.

Sign me up
Which? works for you © Which? 2017