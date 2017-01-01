Researching local maternity units can help you decide where you want to give birth. Use our full list of labour wards and birth centres in the South West to find out more about your local options.

Whether you’re coping with a pasty craving or battling morning sickness, there can be a lot to think about during pregnancy. To help, we’ve gathered the information you need to know (and you can’t find anywhere else!) on what facilities and services maternity units across the UK provide. Use the individual links below to find out about each of the maternity facilities in the South West of England.

Barnstaple

The Delivery Suite, North Devon District Hospital

Bath

Bournemouth

Bournemouth Birth Centre, Royal Bournemouth Hospital

Bristol

Cornwall

Dorchester

The Labour Ward, Dorset County Hospital

Exeter

Gloucester

Plymouth

The Central Delivery Suite, Derriford Hospital

Poole

Salisbury

Beatrice Labour Ward, Salisbury District Hospital

Swindon

The Delivery Suite, The Great Western Hospital

The White Horse Birth Centre, The Great Western Hospital

Taunton

Torquay

Whitelake Midwifery Led Unit, Newton Abbot Community Hospital

The Delivery Suite, Torbay Hospital

Tiverton

Tiverton Birth Unit, Tiverton Community Hospital

Weston-Super-Mare

Ashcombe Birth Centre, Weston General Hospital

Yeovil

The Labour Ward, Yeovil District Hospital

Nearby regions in the UK

If you are struggling to find a specific unit in the list above, check out the nearby regions below.

