Researching local maternity units can help you decide where you want to give birth. Use our full list of labour wards and birth centres in the South West to find out more about your local options.
Whether you’re coping with a pasty craving or battling morning sickness, there can be a lot to think about during pregnancy. To help, we’ve gathered the information you need to know (and you can’t find anywhere else!) on what facilities and services maternity units across the UK provide. Use the individual links below to find out about each of the maternity facilities in the South West of England.
Barnstaple
- The Delivery Suite, North Devon District Hospital
Bath
- Chippenham Birth Centre, Chippenham Community Hospital
- Frome Birth Centre, Frome Community Hospital
- Paulton Birth Centre, Paulton Memorial Hospital
- Bath Birthing Centre, Princess Anne Wing, Royal United Hospital
- Trowbridge Birth Centre, Trowbridge Community Hospital
Bournemouth
- Bournemouth Birth Centre, Royal Bournemouth Hospital
Bristol
- Cossham Birth Centre, Cossham Hospital
- Mendip Birth Centre, Southmead Hospital
- The Central Delivery Suite, Southmead Hospital
- The Central Delivery Suite, St Michael’s Hospital
- The Midwifery Led Unit, St Michael’s Hospital
Cornwall
- Helston Birth Centre, Helston Community Hospital
- The Delivery Suite, Royal Cornwall Hospital, Truro
- Penrice Birth Centre, St Austell Community Hospital
Dorchester
- The Labour Ward, Dorset County Hospital
Exeter
- Honiton Birth Unit, Honiton Hospital
- Okehampton Birth Unit, Okehampton Community Hospital
- The Exeter Low Risk Birth Unit, Royal Devon and Exeter Wonford Hospital
- The Labour Ward, Royal Devon and Exeter Wonford Hospital
- Exeter Birth Centre, Royal Devon and Exeter Wonford Hospital
Gloucester
- Cheltenham Aveta Birth Centre, Cheltenham General Hospital
- The Birth Unit, Gloucestershire Royal Hospital
- The Delivery Suite, Gloucestershire Royal Hospital
- Stroud Maternity Unit, Stroud Maternity Hospital
Plymouth
- The Central Delivery Suite, Derriford Hospital
Poole
- The Central Delivery Suite, Poole Hospital
- The Haven Birthing Suite, Poole Hospital
Salisbury
- Beatrice Labour Ward, Salisbury District Hospital
Swindon
- The Delivery Suite, The Great Western Hospital
- The White Horse Birth Centre, The Great Western Hospital
Taunton
- The Mary Stanley Midwifery Unit, Bridgwater Community Hospital
- Bracken Birth Centre, Musgrove Park Hospital
- The Labour Ward, Musgrove Park Hospital
Torquay
- Whitelake Midwifery Led Unit, Newton Abbot Community Hospital
- The Delivery Suite, Torbay Hospital
Tiverton
- Tiverton Birth Unit, Tiverton Community Hospital
Weston-Super-Mare
- Ashcombe Birth Centre, Weston General Hospital
Yeovil
- The Labour Ward, Yeovil District Hospital
Nearby regions in the UK
If you are struggling to find a specific unit in the list above, check out the nearby regions below.
Our Birth Choice tool helps you decide where to give birth
Our Birth Choice tool takes provides a bespoke list of local labour wards and birth centres based on your personal preferences and circumstances. All you need to do is answer a few questions and our tool will determine whether birth in a labour ward, birth centre or at home is the best fit for you and which options are available locally.
