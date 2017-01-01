Hospitals and birth centres

South West

Researching local maternity units can help you decide where you want to give birth. Use our full list of labour wards and birth centres in the South West to find out more about your local options.

Whether you’re coping with a pasty craving or battling morning sickness, there can be a lot to think about during pregnancy. To help, we’ve gathered the information you need to know (and you can’t find anywhere else!) on what facilities and services maternity units across the UK provide. Use the individual links below to find out about each of the maternity facilities in the South West of England.

Barnstaple

Bath

Bournemouth

Bristol

Cornwall

Dorchester

Exeter

Gloucester

Plymouth

Poole

Salisbury

Swindon

Taunton

Torquay

Tiverton

Weston-Super-Mare

Yeovil

Nearby regions in the UK

If you are struggling to find a specific unit in the list above, check out the nearby regions below.

Our Birth Choice tool helps you decide where to give birth

Our Birth Choice tool takes provides a bespoke list of local labour wards and birth centres based on your personal preferences and circumstances. All you need to do is answer a few questions and our tool will determine whether birth in a labour ward, birth centre or at home is the best fit for you and which options are available locally.

