Hospitals and birth centres

Wales

Whether you’re in Caerphilly or Conwy, it’s important to think about where you want to give birth. Our list of labour wards and birth centres helps you find out about facilities and home birth services in Wales.

When you’re pregnant, there can be a lot to think about. That’s why we’ve collected information about all of the hospitals and services in your region so that you can easily find the best maternity unit for you. Each unit page contains key birth statistics including how many women have water births, caesareans or other types of medical interventions during labour. Follow the links below to compare your options.

Maternity-units-and-birth-centres-in-Wales

Abergavenny

Aberystwyth

Bangor

Bridgend

Cardiff

Carmarthen

Denbigh

Dolgellau

Haverfordwest

Llantrisant

Merthyr Tydfil

Newport

Powys

Rhyl

Swansea

Tywyn

Wrexham

Other UK regions

If you live near the border and can’t find your local unit listed above it may be listed on another regional page. You can browse the birth centres and labour wards in local areas using the links below.

Use the Birth Choice tool to help you find the right place to give birth

Our Birth Choice tool can provide you with a list of local maternity units that match your personal preferences and circumstances. All you need to do is answer a few questions and the tool will suggest whether birth at home, in a labour ward or in a birth centre would be best for you.

