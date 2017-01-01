Whether you’re in Caerphilly or Conwy, it’s important to think about where you want to give birth. Our list of labour wards and birth centres helps you find out about facilities and home birth services in Wales.
When you’re pregnant, there can be a lot to think about. That’s why we’ve collected information about all of the hospitals and services in your region so that you can easily find the best maternity unit for you. Each unit page contains key birth statistics including how many women have water births, caesareans or other types of medical interventions during labour. Follow the links below to compare your options.
Abergavenny
- The Birth Centre, Nevill Hall Hospital
- The Labour Ward, Nevill Hall Hospital
- The Birth Centre, Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan, Ebbw Vale
Aberystwyth
- Bronglais Consultant Led Unit, Bronglais Hospital
Bangor
- The Home from Home Unit, Ysbyty Bryn Beryl, Pwllheli
- Midwife Led Unit, Ysbyty Gwynedd
- The Delivery Suite, Ysbyty Gwynedd
Bridgend
- The Birth Centre, Neath Port Talbot Hospital
- The Labour Ward, Princess of Wales Hospital
Cardiff
- The Delivery Suite, University Hospital of Wales
- The Midwifery Led Birth Unit, University Hospital of Wales
Carmarthen
- Glangwili Consultant Led Unit, Glangwili General Hospital
- Glangwili Midwife Led Unit, Glangwili General Hospital
Denbigh
- The Home from Home Unit, Denbigh Community Hospital
Dolgellau
- The Home from Home Unit, Ysbyty Dolgellau
Haverfordwest
- Withybush Midwife Led Unit, Withybush Hospital
Llantrisant
- The Labour Ward, Royal Glamorgan Hospital
- Tirion Birth Centre, Royal Glamorgan Hospital
Merthyr Tydfil
- Tair Afon Birth Centre, Prince Charles Hospital
- The Labour Ward, Prince Charles Hospital
Newport
- The Labour Ward, Royal Gwent Hospital
- The Midwifery-led unit, Royal Gwent Hospital
- The Birth Centre, Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr, Caerphilly
Powys
- Brecon Birth Centre, Brecon War Memorial Hospital
- Knighton Birth Centre, Knighton Hospital
- Ithon Birth Centre, Llandrindod Wells Hospital
- Llanidloes Birth Centre, Llanidloes War Memorial Hospital
- Newtown Birth Centre, Montgomery County Infirmary, Newtown
- Welshpool Birth Centre, Victoria War Memorial Hospital, Welshpool
Rhyl
- The Delivery Suite, Glan Clwyd Hospital
- The Midwife Led Unit, Glan Clwyd Hospital
Swansea
- The Labour Ward, Singleton Hospital
- The Midwife Led Unit, Singleton Hospital
Tywyn
- The Home from Home Unit, Ysbyty Tywyn
Wrexham
- The Delivery Suite, Wrexham Maelor Hospital
- The Midwife Led Unit, Wrexham Maelor Hospital
Other UK regions
If you live near the border and can’t find your local unit listed above it may be listed on another regional page. You can browse the birth centres and labour wards in local areas using the links below.
Use the Birth Choice tool to help you find the right place to give birth
Our Birth Choice tool can provide you with a list of local maternity units that match your personal preferences and circumstances. All you need to do is answer a few questions and the tool will suggest whether birth at home, in a labour ward or in a birth centre would be best for you.
