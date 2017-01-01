Whether you’re in Caerphilly or Conwy, it’s important to think about where you want to give birth. Our list of labour wards and birth centres helps you find out about facilities and home birth services in Wales.

When you’re pregnant, there can be a lot to think about. That’s why we’ve collected information about all of the hospitals and services in your region so that you can easily find the best maternity unit for you. Each unit page contains key birth statistics including how many women have water births, caesareans or other types of medical interventions during labour. Follow the links below to compare your options.

Abergavenny

Aberystwyth

Bronglais Consultant Led Unit, Bronglais Hospital

Bangor

Bridgend

The Birth Centre, Neath Port Talbot Hospital

The Labour Ward, Princess of Wales Hospital

Cardiff

The Delivery Suite, University Hospital of Wales

The Midwifery Led Birth Unit, University Hospital of Wales

Carmarthen

Denbigh

The Home from Home Unit, Denbigh Community Hospital

Dolgellau

The Home from Home Unit, Ysbyty Dolgellau

Haverfordwest

Withybush Midwife Led Unit, Withybush Hospital

Llantrisant

The Labour Ward, Royal Glamorgan Hospital

Tirion Birth Centre, Royal Glamorgan Hospital

Merthyr Tydfil

Tair Afon Birth Centre, Prince Charles Hospital

The Labour Ward, Prince Charles Hospital

Newport

Powys

Rhyl

The Delivery Suite, Glan Clwyd Hospital

The Midwife Led Unit, Glan Clwyd Hospital

Swansea

Tywyn

The Home from Home Unit, Ysbyty Tywyn

Wrexham

The Delivery Suite, Wrexham Maelor Hospital

The Midwife Led Unit, Wrexham Maelor Hospital

Other UK regions

If you live near the border and can’t find your local unit listed above it may be listed on another regional page. You can browse the birth centres and labour wards in local areas using the links below.

Use the Birth Choice tool to help you find the right place to give birth

Our Birth Choice tool can provide you with a list of local maternity units that match your personal preferences and circumstances . All you need to do is answer a few questions and the tool will suggest whether birth at home, in a labour ward or in a birth centre would be best for you.

