Whether you want to give birth in hospital or at home, it’s good to plan ahead. View our list of labour wards and birth centres in the West Midlands to find the information you need to decide where to give birth.
Directing your partner around spaghetti junction in Birmingham may not be the smoothest start to giving birth, so make sure you plan not only where you want to give birth but also work out the best route! To find out more about all of your local maternity units, explore the list below and click through to see useful information including birth statistics, visiting hours and the equipment and facilities available.
Birmingham
- The Delivery Suite, Birmingham Heartlands Hospital
- The Willow Suite, Birmingham Heartlands Hospital
- The Birth Centre, Birmingham Women’s Hospital
- The Delivery Suite, Birmingham Women’s Hospital
- The Delivery Suite, City Hospital
- The Serenity Birth Centre, City Hospital
- The Delivery Suite, Good Hope Hospital, Sutton Coldfield
- Halcyon Birth Centre, Smethwick
- Netherbrook Birth Unit, Solihull Hospital
Bridgnorth
- Bridgnorth Midwife Led Unit, Bridgnorth Hospital
Burton upon Trent
- The Delivery Suite, Queen’s Hospital
- The Midwifery Led Unit, Samuel Johnson Community Hospital, Lichfield
Coventry
- Lucina Birth Centre, University Hospital
- The Labour Ward, University Hospital
Dudley
- The Delivery Suite, Russells Hall Hospital
- The Midwife Led Unit, Russells Hall Hospital
Hereford
- The Delivery Suite, Hereford County Hospital
Ludlow
- Ludlow Midwife Led Unit, Ludlow Hospital
Nuneaton
- The Labour Suite, George Eliot Hospital
Oswestry
- Oswestry Midwife Led Unit, Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt Hospital
Stafford
- The Birthing Unit, County Hospital
Stoke-on-Trent
- The Delivery Suite, Royal Stoke University Hospital
- The Midwife Birth Centre, Royal Stoke University Hospital
Telford
- The Labour Ward, Princess Royal Hospital
- Wrekin Midwife Led Unit, Princess Royal Hospital
- Shrewsbury Midwife Led Unit, Royal Shrewsbury Hospital
Walsall
- The Delivery Suite, Manor Hospital
- The Midwifery Led Unit Walsall Midwifery Led Unit
Warwick
- The Labour Suite, Warwick Hospital
Wolverhampton
- The Delivery Suite, New Cross Hospital
- The Midwifery Led Unit, New Cross Hospital
Worcester
- Meadow Birth Centre, Worcestershire Royal Hospital
- The Delivery Suite, Worcestershire Royal Hospital
Other UK regions
If you haven’t spotted your local unit on this page, it may be included in another nearby region. Browse labour wards and birth centres in nearby areas below to find the maternity unit or birth centre you’re looking for.
Use our Birth Choice tool to make the best choice for you
Our Birth Choice tool provides you with a bespoke list that suggests whether birth at home, in a labour ward or in a birth centre would best match your needs and preferences. All you need to do is answer a few questions so that the tool can use the information provided to show you which units or services might be the best fit for you.
