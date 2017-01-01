Hospitals and birth centres

Whether you want to give birth in hospital or at home, it’s good to plan ahead. View our list of labour wards and birth centres in the West Midlands to find the information you need to decide where to give birth.

Directing your partner around spaghetti junction in Birmingham may not be the smoothest start to giving birth, so make sure you plan not only where you want to give birth but also work out the best route! To find out more about all of your local maternity units, explore the list below and click through to see useful information including birth statistics, visiting hours and the equipment and facilities available.

Birmingham

Bridgnorth

Burton upon Trent

Coventry

Dudley

Hereford

Ludlow

Nuneaton

Oswestry

Stafford

Stoke-on-Trent

Telford

Walsall

Warwick

Wolverhampton

Worcester

Other UK regions

If you haven’t spotted your local unit on this page, it may be included in another nearby region. Browse labour wards and birth centres in nearby areas below to find the maternity unit or birth centre you’re looking for.

Use our Birth Choice tool to make the best choice for you

Our Birth Choice tool provides you with a bespoke list that suggests whether birth at home, in a labour ward or in a birth centre would best match your needs and preferences. All you need to do is answer a few questions so that the tool can use the information provided to show you which units or services might be the best fit for you.

