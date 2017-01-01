Whether you’re in York or Bradford, where you choose to give birth will shape your experience. Plan ahead by looking at our list of all the labour wards and birth centres across Yorkshire and the Humber.

It’s good to check out a number of units in your local area to decide which one is best for you. The pages listed below display key information about all maternity units and birth centres in Yorkshire and the Humber. Compare birth statistics and, if you’re interested in having a home birth, look at how to arrange one with your local unit.

Barnsley

Barnsley Birthing Centre, Barnsley Hospital

Bradford

Doncaster

The Central Delivery Suite, Doncaster Royal Infirmary

Goole

Goole Midwives Suite, Goole and District Hospital

Grimsby

Grimsby Maternity Unit, Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital

Halifax

Harrogate

The Delivery Suite, Harrogate District Hospital

Hull

The Labour Ward, Hull and East Yorkshire Women and Children’s Hospital

The Fatima Allam Birth Centre, Hull and East Yorkshire Women and Children’s Hospital

Leeds

The Delivery Suite, Leeds General Infirmary

The Delivery Suite, St James’s University Hospital

Northallerton

Friarage Maternity Centre, Friarage Hospital

Scarborough

The Labour Ward, Scarborough General Hospital

The Central Delivery Suite, Scunthorpe General Hospital

Sheffield

Wakefield

York

The Labour Ward, The York Hospital

Other UK regions

If you haven’t spotted your local unit it may fall into another nearby region. Browse the birth centres and labour wards in the regions below to find the unit you’re looking for.

Use our tool to find the right place for you to give birth

See a personalised list of your local labour wards and birth centres using our Birth Choice tool. Simply answer a few questions and it will take your personal preferences and circumstances into account to suggest whether birth at home, in a labour ward or in a birth centre would be best for you. It then displays the best options nearby and helps you compare them to make a choice that suits you.

