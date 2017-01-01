Whether you’re in York or Bradford, where you choose to give birth will shape your experience. Plan ahead by looking at our list of all the labour wards and birth centres across Yorkshire and the Humber.
It’s good to check out a number of units in your local area to decide which one is best for you. The pages listed below display key information about all maternity units and birth centres in Yorkshire and the Humber. Compare birth statistics and, if you’re interested in having a home birth, look at how to arrange one with your local unit.
Barnsley
- Barnsley Birthing Centre, Barnsley Hospital
Bradford
- The Labour Ward, Airedale General Hospital
- Bradford Birth Centre, Bradford Royal Infirmary
- The Labour Ward, Bradford Royal Infirmary
Doncaster
- The Central Delivery Suite, Doncaster Royal Infirmary
Goole
- Goole Midwives Suite, Goole and District Hospital
Grimsby
- Grimsby Maternity Unit, Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital
Halifax
- Calderdale Birth Centre, Calderdale Royal Hospital
- The LDRP Suite, Calderdale Royal Hospital
- Huddersfield Family Birth Centre, Huddersfield Royal Infirmary
Harrogate
- The Delivery Suite, Harrogate District Hospital
Hull
- The Labour Ward, Hull and East Yorkshire Women and Children’s Hospital
- The Fatima Allam Birth Centre, Hull and East Yorkshire Women and Children’s Hospital
Leeds
- The Delivery Suite, Leeds General Infirmary
- The Delivery Suite, St James’s University Hospital
Northallerton
- Friarage Maternity Centre, Friarage Hospital
Scarborough
- The Labour Ward, Scarborough General Hospital
- The Central Delivery Suite, Scunthorpe General Hospital
Sheffield
- The Labour Ward, Rotherham General Hospital
- The Labour Ward, Royal Hallamshire Hospital, Jessop Wing
- The Midwife Led Unit, Royal Hallamshire Hospital, Jessop Wing
Wakefield
- Bronte Birth Centre, Dewsbury and District Hospital
- The Birth Centre, Pinderfields Hospital
- The Labour Suite, Pinderfields Hospital
- The Midwife-led Unit, Pontefract Hospital
York
- The Labour Ward, The York Hospital
Other UK regions
If you haven’t spotted your local unit it may fall into another nearby region. Browse the birth centres and labour wards in the regions below to find the unit you’re looking for.
Use our tool to find the right place for you to give birth
See a personalised list of your local labour wards and birth centres using our Birth Choice tool. Simply answer a few questions and it will take your personal preferences and circumstances into account to suggest whether birth at home, in a labour ward or in a birth centre would be best for you. It then displays the best options nearby and helps you compare them to make a choice that suits you.
