Compare your maternity options
In the UK, you can generally choose to give birth in a labour ward, birth centre or at home. Explore the differences between the options for where to give birth.
|Labour ward
|Birth centre
|Home birth
|What is it?
|Who will care for me?
|What pain relief is available?
|Can I have a water birth?
|What if I need medical help?
|How safe is it for babies of healthy, low risk women?
|What is it?
|In the maternity unit of a hospital, with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.
|A more homely environment led by midwives, where the focus is on birth without medical intervention.
|Two midwives come to your home to support you during labour and as you give birth.
|Who will care for me?
|You’ll be looked after by midwives, and doctors will be there if you need them.
|Midwives will care for you
|Midwives will care for you
|What pain relief is available?
|Can I have a water birth?
|Birth pools might be available - search for your unit to find out
|Birth pools are usually available – look up a unit to see how many it has
|You can hire or buy a birth pool to use
|What if I need medical help?
|Doctors and neonatal specialists are available, and you can have a caesarean if you need one.
|From a freestanding birth centre you’ll be taken to hospital in an ambulance. If you're in an alongside birth centre, you'll be moved within the hospital.
|You'll be taken to hospital in an ambulance and your midwife will come with you.
|How safe is it for babies of healthy, low risk women?
|As safe as planning birth in a birth centre
|As safe as planning birth in a labour ward
As safe as planning birth in a labour ward or a birth centre for those who have given birth before.
For first-time mums, there’s a small increase in risk to the baby.
