Domiciliary care

1 Stop Rec Limited

Suite 3/4 Cadman House, Peartree Road, Stanway, Colchester,
CO3 0NW
01206 616171
www.1stophealthcare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Essex

Who runs this service

  • 1 Stop Rec Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
