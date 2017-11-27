Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

1st Class Adult Social Home Care Ltd

45 Chiltern Avenue, Cosby, Leicester,
LE9 1UG
0116 221 0784

Local authority

  • Leicestershire

Who runs this service

  • 1st Class Adult Social Home Care Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
