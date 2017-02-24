Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

1st for Care (GB) Ltd

6:3:8/9 Alston House, Whitecross, South Road, Lancaster,
LA1 4XQ
01524 380294
www.1stforcare.org

Local authority

  • Lancashire

Who runs this service

  • 1st for Care (GB) Ltd

Registered manager

Amanda Dalton

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
