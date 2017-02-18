Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

1st Grade Care

Quayside Tower, 252-260 Broad Street, Birmingham,
B1 2HF
07398 760692
www.1stgrade.co.uk

Local authority

  • Birmingham

Who runs this service

  • 1st Grade Care (England) Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
