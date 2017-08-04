Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

1st Homecare Solutions Limited

Unit 5A, Ridgeway Court, Grovebury Road, Leighton Buzzard,
LU7 4SF
01525 376677
www.1st-homecare.com

Local authority

  • Central Bedfordshire

Who runs this service

  • 1st Homecare Solutions Limited

Registered manager

John Rennison

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
