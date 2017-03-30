Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

4225 Park Approach, Rubicon Square

Templar House, 4225 Park Approach, Leeds,
LS15 8GB
0330 555 2277

Local authority

  • Leeds

Who runs this service

  • AJ Community Care Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
