Domiciliary care

A chance for life Ltd

Unit 5, Hobson Court, Gillan Way, Penrith 40 Business Park, Penrith,
CA11 9GQ
01768 891709
www.achanceforlife.co.uk

Local authority

  • Cumbria

Who runs this service

  • A Chance for Life Limited

Registered manager

Louise Chance

Registered specialist services

  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
