Domiciliary care

A Class Care Limited

Lancaster House, Capper Road, Waterbeach, Cambridge,
CB25 9LY
01223 864066
www.aclasscare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Cambridgeshire

Who runs this service

  • A Class Care Limited

Registered manager

Nicola Jones

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
