Residential care home

A S Care

138 Westcotes Drive, Leicester,
LE3 0QS
0116 233 4300
www.mauricare.com

Accommodation

  • 25Residents

Local authority

  • Leicester

Who runs this service

  • Mauricare Limited

Registered manager

Jade Mason

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
