Domiciliary care

A Star Care Services

14 Marshall Lake Road, Shirley, Solihull,
B90 4PL
0121 745 8793

Local authority

  • Solihull

Who runs this service

  • Jennifer Margaret Lindsey

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
