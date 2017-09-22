Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

A2L Care Services

Suite 6, 5th Floor, Humberstone House, 81-83 Humberstone Gate, Leicester,
LE1 1WB
0116 319 5150

Local authority

  • Leicester

Who runs this service

  • A2L Care Services Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
