Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Aaina Community Hub

Bath Road, Walsall,
WS1 3BS
01922 644006
www.aainahub.com

Local authority

  • Walsall

Who runs this service

  • Aaina Community Hub

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
Email & Print
  © Which? 2017