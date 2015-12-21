Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Abbeyfield Care at Home Midlands

Hampton House, 17-19 Hampton Lane, Solihull,
B91 2QJ
07794 061703
www.abbeyfield.com

Local authority

  • Solihull

Who runs this service

  • Abbeyfield Society (The)

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017