Domiciliary care

Abbeyfield Care at Home (Stockport)

12 Dovedale Close, High Lane, Stockport,
SK6 8DU
0161 439 0046

Local authority

  • Stockport

Who runs this service

  • Abbeyfield Society (The)

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
