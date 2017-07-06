Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Abbeyfield London Polish Society

46 Rosemont Road, London,
W3 9LY
020 8993 2462
www.abbeyfield.com

Local authority

  • Ealing

Who runs this service

  • Abbeyfield London Polish Society Limited (The)

Registered manager

Barbara Peciak

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Outstanding
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
