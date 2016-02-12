Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

About Me Care and Support

John and Lucille Van Geest Place, Cygnet Road, Hampton, Peterborough,
PE7 8FD
01733 358100

Local authority

  • Peterborough

Who runs this service

  • About Me Care and Support Limited

Registered manager

Lee Bolland

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017