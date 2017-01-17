Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Absolute Care - Barrow

2 The Churchrooms, 6 Church Street, Barrow Upon Soar, Loughborough,
LE12 8PR
01509 881595
www.AbsoluteCareAgency.org

Local authority

  • Leicestershire

Who runs this service

  • Absolute Care Agency (EM) Limited

Registered manager

Wendy Pears

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
