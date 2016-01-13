Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Absolute Care and Support ( UK) Limited

Office 6, Holly House, 105 Hyde Road, Woodley, Stockport,
SK6 1NB
0161 430 4676

Local authority

  • Stockport

Who runs this service

  • Absolute Care and Support (UK) Limited

Registered manager

Karen Wood

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
