Domiciliary care

Absolute Care Services (Havering)

2-4 Eastern Road, Romford,
RM1 3PJ
01708 776300
www.absolutecareservice.co.uk

Local authority

  • Havering

Who runs this service

  • J 2 G Limited

Registered manager

Horace Jarrett

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Good
