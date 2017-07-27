Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Absolute Care South West Ltd

The Office, 3 Kings Court, New Street, Honiton,
EX14 1HG
01404 44698

Local authority

  • Devon

Who runs this service

  • Absolute Care South West Ltd

Registered manager

Joanna Read

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Outstanding
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
