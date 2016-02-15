Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Nursing home

Acacia Care Centre

12 Sherwood Rise, Sherwood, Nottingham,
NG7 6JE
0115 962 1186
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/acacia

About Acacia Care Centre

Acacia Care Home in Sherwood is near Nottingham train station and close to the A690. It offers residential and nursing care to people living with dementia. All of the bedrooms have washroom facilities and feature a nurse call system and TV point. An activities co-ordinator organises pastimes such as gardening, arts and crafts. Baking, quizzes, animal visits, church services, musical events and residents go on regular outings to local places of interest. There_s a GP service and small pets are allowed by arrangement. The home is surrounded by mature trees, and the garden has wheelchair access plus is a secure patio area. Garden enthusiasts help to keep the flower beds, herb garden and hanging baskets looking good.

Accommodation

  • 46Residents
  • 42Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 2Shared rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Nottingham

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Noor Khan

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Bar Bar
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
