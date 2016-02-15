Acacia Care Home in Sherwood is near Nottingham train station and close to the A690. It offers residential and nursing care to people living with dementia. All of the bedrooms have washroom facilities and feature a nurse call system and TV point. An activities co-ordinator organises pastimes such as gardening, arts and crafts. Baking, quizzes, animal visits, church services, musical events and residents go on regular outings to local places of interest. There_s a GP service and small pets are allowed by arrangement. The home is surrounded by mature trees, and the garden has wheelchair access plus is a secure patio area. Garden enthusiasts help to keep the flower beds, herb garden and hanging baskets looking good.

