Acacia court offers residential care in the market town of Pudsey between the cities of Bradford and Leeds. This friendly home offers a range of bedrooms which are all decorated to a high standard and include ensuite facilities, TV aerial point, telephone point, nurse call access and tea making facilities. The homes also boasts rooms with their own dining and patio areas. Acacia court offers to all spacious airy lounges and dining rooms where a high quality food service is provided. Activities are a large part of life at Acacia Court and this can include a trip to the in-house nail bar and hairdressing salon or a walk in our pleasant gardens.

