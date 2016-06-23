Acacia House in Waterlooville, Hampshire, has 23 single rooms, 11 with en suite, plus two shared rooms, and three bathrooms, two with height-adjustable baths. The home also has a large lounge, plus a separate dining room and a large conservatory overlooking the gardens. Residents are encouraged to bring in personal items, such as ornaments and photographs, to help them to feel at home.

