Domiciliary care

Ace Homecare London

Pentax House, South Hill Avenue, South Harrow, Harrow,
HA2 0DU
020 8938 4643
www.acehomecareservices.co.uk

Local authority

  • Harrow

Who runs this service

  • Ace Homecare Services Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
