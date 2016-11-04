Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Acer Care

28a Avenue Road, Great Malvern, Worcester,
WR14 3BG
01684 568001
www.rightathomeuk.com

Local authority

  • Worcestershire

Who runs this service

  • Quality Care and Companionship Ltd

Registered manager

Julie Moore

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
