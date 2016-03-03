Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Nursing home

Acres Nook

Boathorse Road, Kidsgrove, Stoke On Trent,
ST7 4JA
01782 773774
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/acres-nook

About Acres Nook

Acres Nook is in Kidsgrove, near Stoke on Trent, close to the A500 and M6. Surrounded by beautiful woodlands, this is a purpose-built care home offering residential, nursing and respite care, plus care for young people with disabilities. There are regular visits from a mobile hairdresser, chiropodist and alternative therapists, plus a GP service. Small pets are allowed by arrangement. Some bedrooms have en suite or washroom facilities; all are wheelchair friendly, and have TV aerial points and a nurse call system. The home has a bar plus a kitchenette for visitors to make drinks. Staff organise activities such as arts and crafts, quizzes, professional entertainment, animal therapy, themed cuisine, church services and coffee mornings, and there are regular outings to local places of interest including the park, local shopping facilities and points of interest

Accommodation

  • 72Residents
  • 13Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 59Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Staffordshire

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Bar Bar
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017