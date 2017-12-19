Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Activity Group Rotherham Social Prescribing Service

Brinsworth Lane, Brinsworth, Rotherham,
S60 5BX
01709 580543
(Monday-Friday, 09:00-17:00)
alzheimers.org.uk
doncaster@alzheimers.org.uk

About Activity Group Rotherham Social Prescribing Service

Our informal activity groups give you or someone you know that is affected by dementia the opportunity to take part in a variety of activities, which focus on socialising and getting to know the others in the group. This activity group provides opportunities for social and reminiscence activities including a range of arts and crafts activities facilitated by volunteers with crafting and teaching experience. Physical activities include boccia, kurling, bowling skittles and chair based exercises facilitated by trained facilitators.

Who runs this service

  • Alzheimer's Society

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with Dementia Only

Service available

  • Monday-Friday, 09:00-17:00
  • Please contact the service provider for more information.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017