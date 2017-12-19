Our informal activity groups give you or someone you know that is affected by dementia the opportunity to take part in a variety of activities, which focus on socialising and getting to know the others in the group. This activity group provides opportunities for social and reminiscence activities including a range of arts and crafts activities facilitated by volunteers with crafting and teaching experience. Physical activities include boccia, kurling, bowling skittles and chair based exercises facilitated by trained facilitators.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18