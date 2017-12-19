About Activity Group Rotherham Social Prescribing Service

Our informal activity groups give you or someone you know that is affected by dementia the opportunity to take part in a variety of activities, which focus on socialising and getting to know the others in the group. This activity group provides opportunities for social and reminiscence activities including a range of arts and crafts activities facilitated by volunteers with crafting and teaching experience. Physical activities include boccia, kurling, bowling skittles and chair based exercises facilitated by trained facilitators.