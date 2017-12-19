About Art Group Torfaen Younger People

Our skill or interest based activity group can give you the opportunity to take part in a fun, structured activity. Activities can include art and craft groups, drama workshops, cognitive stimulation therapy (CST) groups, maintaining skills groups, bowling groups, skittles groups, walking groups, yoga or tai chi classes, etc. The groups are run by an expert facilitator with relevant skills and are open to anyone affected by dementia.