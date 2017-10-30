Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Bovey Tracey Memory Cafe

Fore Street, Bovey Tracey, Newton Abbot,
TQ13 9AD
07753 300588
(Monday-Friday, 09:00-17:00)
alzheimers.org.uk
devon@alzheimers.org.uk

About Bovey Tracey Memory Cafe

Our informal activity groups give you or someone you know that is affected by dementia the opportunity to take part in a variety of activities, which focus on socialising and getting to know the others in the group. This activity group is a planned, structured group based around various activities for people with a dementia diagnosis. The facilitated activity groups are person centred and encourage participation.

Who runs this service

  • Alzheimer's Society

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with Dementia and their carers, family and friends

Service available

  • Monday-Friday, 09:00-17:00

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
