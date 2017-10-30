About Cognitive Stimulation Group St Hugh's Church Luton

Our skill or interest based activity group can give you the opportunity to take part in a fun, structured activity. Activities can include art and craft groups, drama workshops, cognitive stimulation therapy (CST) groups, maintaining skills groups, bowling groups, skittles groups, walking groups, yoga or tai chi classes, etc. The groups are run by an expert facilitator with relevant skills and are open to anyone affected by dementia. These sessions are based on stimulating activities and exercises in a group setting and support people to find strategies to aid confidence, memory and communication.