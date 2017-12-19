Our informal activity groups give you or someone you know that is affected by dementia the opportunity to take part in a variety of activities, which focus on socialising and getting to know the others in the group. The activities in this activity group include an afternoon tea, live or recorded background music and an option to dance or just enjoy the music and tea.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18