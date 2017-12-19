Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Forest of Dean Afternoon Tea Group

Harrow Hill, Drybrook,
GL17 9JR
01452 525222
(Monday-Friday, 09:00-17:00)
alzheimers.org.uk
gloucestershire@alzheimers.org.uk

About Forest of Dean Afternoon Tea Group

Our informal activity groups give you or someone you know that is affected by dementia the opportunity to take part in a variety of activities, which focus on socialising and getting to know the others in the group. The activities in this activity group include an afternoon tea, live or recorded background music and an option to dance or just enjoy the music and tea.

Who runs this service

  • Alzheimer's Society

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with Dementia and their carers, family and friends

Service available

  • Monday-Friday, 09:00-17:00
  • Please contact the service provider for more information.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
