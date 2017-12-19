About Lawrence Weston Activity Group

Our skill or interest based activity group can give you the opportunity to take part in a fun, structured activity. Activities can include art and craft groups, drama workshops, cognitive stimulation therapy (CST) groups, maintaining skills groups, bowling groups, skittles groups, walking groups, yoga or tai chi classes, etc. Unleash your inner artist by trying out fun and accessible art and craft sessions. The group is run by a group of experienced artists who are there to assist and support you. You don't need to be a skilled artist to get creative and get involved.