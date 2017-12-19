Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Lawrence Weston Activity Group

Managers Office, Blaise Weston Court, Broadlands Drive, Bristol,
BS11 0AF
0117 961 0693
(Monday-Friday, 09:00-17:00)
alzheimers.org.uk
bristol@alzheimers.org.uk

About Lawrence Weston Activity Group

Our skill or interest based activity group can give you the opportunity to take part in a fun, structured activity. Activities can include art and craft groups, drama workshops, cognitive stimulation therapy (CST) groups, maintaining skills groups, bowling groups, skittles groups, walking groups, yoga or tai chi classes, etc. Unleash your inner artist by trying out fun and accessible art and craft sessions. The group is run by a group of experienced artists who are there to assist and support you. You don't need to be a skilled artist to get creative and get involved.

Who runs this service

  • Alzheimer's Society

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia and their carers

Service available

  • Monday-Friday, 09:00-17:00
  • Please contact the service provider for more information.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


