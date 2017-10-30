Our informal activity groups give you or someone you know that is affected by dementia the opportunity to take part in a variety of activities, which focus on socialising and getting to know the others in the group. This activity group provides informal support for people with dementia and their carers who meet monthly for lunch. People can share their concerns, experiences and coping mechanisms within a safe and friendly environment.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17