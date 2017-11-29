Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Poetry Group

Berkshire Arms, Bath Road, Reading,
RG7 5UX
0118 959 6482
(Monday-Friday, 09:00-17:00)
alzheimers.org.uk
berkshire@alzheimers.org.uk

About Poetry Group

Our skill or interest based activity group can give you the opportunity to take part in a fun, structured activity. Activities can include art and craft groups, drama workshops, cognitive stimulation therapy (CST) groups, maintaining skills groups, bowling groups, skittles groups, walking groups, yoga or tai chi classes, etc. The groups are run by an expert facilitator with relevant skills and are open to anyone affected by dementia. This activity group provides an opportunity for people affected by dementia to hear, read and write poems whilst having a pub lunch.

Who runs this service

  • Alzheimer's Society

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with Dementia and their carers, family and friends

Service available

  • Monday-Friday, 09:00-17:00
  • Please contact the service provider for more information.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/11/17 to 17/01/18

Alzheimer's Society
