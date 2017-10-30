About Reading Together Aintree

Our skill or interest based activity group can give you the opportunity to take part in a fun, structured activity. Activities can include art and craft groups, drama workshops, cognitive stimulation therapy (CST) groups, maintaining skills groups, bowling groups, skittles groups, walking groups, yoga or tai chi classes, etc. The groups are run by an expert facilitator with relevant skills and are open to anyone affected by dementia. During this activity group, members read and discuss a selection of poems and short stories which they can relate to, such as occupations, locations and childhood. The poems are generally light-hearted with an element of humour. The group members are encouraged to bring their own material.