About Veterans Activity Group Plymouth

Our informal activity groups give you or someone you know that is affected by dementia the opportunity to take part in a variety of activities, which focus on socialising and getting to know the others in the group. This activity group includes a memory cafe for veterans who have a diagnosis of dementia and their carers. The group is facilitated by a group co-ordinator and volunteers. The Veterans memory cafe develops and explores areas of interest relating to members' past careers in the military which enables them to remain living well with dementia. It enables people with dementia and their carers to engage in meaningful activities that optimises the opportunity of wellbeing. Activities also provide opportunities for carers to spend time with the person they are caring for doing something they both enjoy.