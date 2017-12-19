Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Veterans Activity Group Plymouth

Crownhill Fort Road, Plymouth,
PL6 5BX
01752 608908
(Monday-Friday, 09:00-17:00)
alzheimers.org.uk
plymouth@alzheimers.org.uk

About Veterans Activity Group Plymouth

Our informal activity groups give you or someone you know that is affected by dementia the opportunity to take part in a variety of activities, which focus on socialising and getting to know the others in the group. This activity group includes a memory cafe for veterans who have a diagnosis of dementia and their carers. The group is facilitated by a group co-ordinator and volunteers. The Veterans memory cafe develops and explores areas of interest relating to members' past careers in the military which enables them to remain living well with dementia.  It enables people with dementia and their carers to engage in meaningful activities that optimises the opportunity of wellbeing.  Activities also provide opportunities for carers to spend time with the person they are caring for doing something they both enjoy. 

Who runs this service

  • Alzheimer's Society

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with Dementia and their carers, family and friends
  • Residents of Plymouth with an ex service background

Service available

  • Monday-Friday, 09:00-17:00
  • Please contact the service provider to book a place.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017