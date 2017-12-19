About Young Onset Dementia Activity Group Luton

Our skill or interest based activity group can give you the opportunity to take part in a fun, structured activity. Activities can include art and craft groups, drama workshops, cognitive stimulation therapy (CST) groups, maintaining skills groups, bowling groups, skittles groups, walking groups, yoga or tai chi classes, etc. The groups are run by an expert facilitator with relevant skills and are open to anyone affected by dementia. This activity group provides the opportunity for people who are under the age of 65 to socialise with peers, promote confidence and engage within the local community.