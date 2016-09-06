Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Actual Care Services

The Big Peg, 120 Vyse Street, Hockley, Birmingham,
B18 6NF
0121 293 6067
www.actualcareservice.co.uk

Local authority

  • Birmingham

Who runs this service

  • Mr Kalwant Virk

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017