Domiciliary care

Adejom Staffing Care

23A Seven Ways Parade, Woodford Avenue, Ilford,
IG2 6JX
07908 425979

Local authority

  • Redbridge

Who runs this service

  • ADEJOM LTD

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
