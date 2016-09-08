Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Advanced Care Yorkshire Limited

8 Waterside Business Park, Livingstone Road, Hessle,
HU13 0EG
01482 219808
www.advancedcareyorkshire.com

Local authority

  • East Riding of Yorkshire

Who runs this service

  • Advanced Care Yorkshire Limited

Registered manager

Sheena Kurring

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
